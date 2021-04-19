Morgan Stanley Raises Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) Price Target to $107.00

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) had its price objective increased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $103.00 to $107.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the oil and natural gas company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 36.67% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Citigroup upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $46.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Diamondback Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $75.47.

Get Diamondback Energy alerts:

NASDAQ:FANG traded up $0.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.29. 30,111 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,040,308. Diamondback Energy has a twelve month low of $23.63 and a twelve month high of $88.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.31 and a 200 day moving average of $53.98. The stock has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a PE ratio of -2.92, a PEG ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.59.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.01. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 5.10% and a negative net margin of 135.48%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $768.65 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $146,756.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 67,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,178,401.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the first quarter worth about $26,000. AJO LP purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 125.0% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 900 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the third quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

About Diamondback Energy

Diamondback Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, development, exploration, and exploitation of unconventional and onshore oil and natural gas reserves in the Permian Basin in West Texas. It primarily focuses on the development of the Spraberry and Wolfcamp formations of the Midland basin; and the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring formations of the Delaware basin, which are part of the Permian Basin in West Texas and New Mexico.

See Also: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Receive News & Ratings for Diamondback Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diamondback Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.