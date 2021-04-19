Morgan Stanley Raises AMETEK (NYSE:AME) Price Target to $135.00

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) had its target price upped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $133.00 to $135.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the technology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.62% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of AMETEK from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMETEK from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. AMETEK has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.43.

Shares of AMETEK stock opened at $132.85 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.47. AMETEK has a fifty-two week low of $73.83 and a fifty-two week high of $134.80. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $124.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $117.51. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 35.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.05. AMETEK had a net margin of 18.77% and a return on equity of 16.29%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that AMETEK will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other AMETEK news, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.77, for a total value of $1,648,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,520,833.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 4,148 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.00, for a total value of $514,352.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,954,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,128 shares of company stock valued at $4,670,688 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AME. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of AMETEK during the fourth quarter valued at $263,121,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 11.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,414,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,380,515,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,703 shares during the period. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 3,879,365 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,864,000 after acquiring an additional 831,365 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 12.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,473,896 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $662,015,000 after acquiring an additional 598,826 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in AMETEK by 61.5% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,422,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,050,000 after acquiring an additional 541,905 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

