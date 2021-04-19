Morgan Stanley Purchases 25,791 Shares of Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT)

Morgan Stanley increased its position in Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) by 52.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 75,293 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,791 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Allegiant Travel were worth $14,248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Allegiant Travel in the first quarter valued at approximately $155,000. Institutional investors own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ALGT shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of Allegiant Travel from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $200.00 to $238.00 in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Allegiant Travel from $237.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised shares of Allegiant Travel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $230.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Allegiant Travel from $156.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Allegiant Travel has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $231.40.

In related news, Director Gary Ellmer sold 450 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.10, for a total value of $99,045.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,715 shares in the company, valued at $377,471.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Gregory Clark Anderson sold 3,270 shares of Allegiant Travel stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.11, for a total transaction of $706,679.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 29,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,438,997.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,647 shares of company stock worth $4,045,560. 19.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ ALGT opened at $244.08 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. Allegiant Travel has a 52 week low of $63.50 and a 52 week high of $271.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $250.51 and its 200 day moving average is $190.62. The company has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.48 and a beta of 1.71.

Allegiant Travel (NASDAQ:ALGT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported ($1.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.44) by $1.32. Allegiant Travel had a negative net margin of 7.86% and a negative return on equity of 8.83%. The company had revenue of $246.56 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 46.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Allegiant Travel will post -10.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegiant Travel Company Profile

Allegiant Travel Company, a leisure travel company, provides travel services and products to residents of under-served cities in the United States. The company offers scheduled air transportation on limited-frequency, nonstop flights between under-served cities and leisure destinations. As of February 12, 2021, it operated a fleet of 97 Airbus A320 series aircraft.

