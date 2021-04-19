Morgan Stanley Lowers bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Price Target to $36.00

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) had its price objective dropped by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $36.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.54% from the stock’s current price.

BLUE has been the topic of several other reports. William Blair lowered bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of bluebird bio from $26.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of bluebird bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $76.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.81.

NASDAQ BLUE traded up $0.17 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $28.45. 2,592 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,184,298. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $72.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.78. The company has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a PE ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.89.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($3.01) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.96) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $10.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.01 million. bluebird bio had a negative net margin of 256.84% and a negative return on equity of 45.78%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.04) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that bluebird bio will post -10.02 EPS for the current year.

In other bluebird bio news, CFO William D. Baird III sold 1,216 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $55,352.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,581 shares in the company, valued at $982,367.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,427 shares of company stock valued at $89,454. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BLUE. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of bluebird bio in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 38.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,104 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in bluebird bio during the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

bluebird bio, Inc, a biotechnology company, researches, develops, and commercializes transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates for severe genetic diseases include betibeglogene autotemcel for the treatment of transfusion-dependent Ã-thalassemia; LentiGlobin for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and elivaldogene autotemcel to treat cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy.

