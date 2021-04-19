Morgan Stanley Has $14.13 Million Holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF (BATS:JPHY) by 8.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 272,188 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,990 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF were worth $14,127,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Acorn Financial Advisory Services Inc. ADV now owns 4,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $86,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 40.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,588 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 24,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,295,000 after buying an additional 2,539 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPHY stock opened at $51.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.41. JPMorgan Disciplined High Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $49.82 and a 12-month high of $56.51.

