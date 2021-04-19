Morgan Stanley Buys 50,382 Shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL)

Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL) by 9.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 606,315 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,382 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.09% of Davis Select Financial ETF worth $14,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DFNL. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the 4th quarter worth $693,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $373,000. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in Davis Select Financial ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 1,975,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,117,000 after acquiring an additional 15,349 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Davis Select Financial ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $321,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Davis Select Financial ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $218,000.

Get Davis Select Financial ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:DFNL opened at $29.26 on Monday. Davis Select Financial ETF has a 52-week low of $15.61 and a 52-week high of $29.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.13 and a 200-day moving average of $25.04.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFNL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Davis Select Financial ETF (NASDAQ:DFNL).

Receive News & Ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davis Select Financial ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.