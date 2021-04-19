Morgan Stanley Boosts The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $41.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) had its target price increased by Morgan Stanley from $40.00 to $41.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised The Carlyle Group from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised The Carlyle Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Carlyle Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of The Carlyle Group from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $33.96.

Shares of CG opened at $39.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of -65.08 and a beta of 1.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.94. The Carlyle Group has a twelve month low of $20.80 and a twelve month high of $39.81.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $629.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.21 million. The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 5.38% and a positive return on equity of 25.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

In related news, General Counsel Jeffrey W. Ferguson sold 14,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $521,037.60. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 1,016,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,209,280.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Peter J. Clare sold 60,829 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.06, for a total value of $1,950,177.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,909,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $157,406,681.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,408,085 shares of company stock worth $121,498,912.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in The Carlyle Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,223,000 after buying an additional 23,707 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in The Carlyle Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 63,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in The Carlyle Group by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 94,714 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after purchasing an additional 9,581 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 28,599 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in The Carlyle Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 216,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,342,000 after acquiring an additional 3,745 shares in the last quarter. 33.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group Company Profile

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

