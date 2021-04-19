Morgan Stanley Analysts Give Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) a €80.00 Price Target

Morgan Stanley set a €80.00 ($94.12) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on BMW. UBS Group set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €92.00 ($108.24) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Nord/LB set a €80.00 ($94.12) price objective on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €86.00 ($101.18).

Shares of BMW stock opened at €88.38 ($103.98) on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a 52 week low of €45.30 ($53.29) and a 52 week high of €90.68 ($106.68). The company has a market cap of $53.20 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.05. The business has a 50 day moving average of €82.27 and a two-hundred day moving average of €72.29.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

