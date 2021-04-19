Morgan Stanley Acquires 43,674 Shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA)

Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of MSA Safety Incorporated (NYSE:MSA) by 80.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 43,674 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.25% of MSA Safety worth $14,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MSA. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,179,521 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $474,988,000 after purchasing an additional 59,641 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its stake in MSA Safety by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 499,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,560,000 after acquiring an additional 9,084 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MSA Safety by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 297,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,407,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of MSA Safety by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 291,249 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $43,510,000 after purchasing an additional 6,877 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in MSA Safety by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 265,837 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,713,000 after purchasing an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSA Safety from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th.

In other news, Director John T. Ryan III sold 3,323 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.11, for a total transaction of $548,660.53. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,000,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $165,188,922.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Kenneth D. Krause sold 5,142 shares of MSA Safety stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total value of $848,430.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,034 shares in the company, valued at $3,305,610. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,211 shares of company stock worth $3,012,755. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

MSA Safety stock opened at $155.63 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.73. MSA Safety Incorporated has a one year low of $94.96 and a one year high of $172.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a PE ratio of 44.09 and a beta of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $157.15 and its 200 day moving average is $152.41.

MSA Safety (NYSE:MSA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $388.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.60 million. MSA Safety had a return on equity of 23.96% and a net margin of 10.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MSA Safety Incorporated will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.11%. MSA Safety’s payout ratio is currently 35.83%.

MSA Safety Company Profile

MSA Safety Incorporated develops, manufactures, and supplies safety products that protect people and facility infrastructures in the oil, gas, petrochemical, fire service, construction, industrial manufacturing applications, utilities, military, and mining industries in North America, Latin America, and internationally.

