Morgan Stanley Acquires 128,357 Shares of Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS)

Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 442.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128,357 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.30% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $14,103,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,282 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $667,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 16,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,516,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Emergent BioSolutions by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.23% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EBS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Emergent BioSolutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Emergent BioSolutions from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Benchmark began coverage on Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Chardan Capital upgraded Emergent BioSolutions from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.57.

EBS stock opened at $77.64 on Monday. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $137.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50 day moving average is $88.23 and its 200-day moving average is $95.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.72 by $0.95. Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 26.68% and a net margin of 12.50%. The company had revenue of $583.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $588.39 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 6.94 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Sue Bailey sold 8,168 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.37, for a total value of $754,478.16. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,427 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,256,321.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert Kramer sold 21,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.03, for a total value of $2,409,657.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,442 shares in the company, valued at $15,562,863.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

