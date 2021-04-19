Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Morgan Stanley raised their price target on the stock from $292.00 to $301.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Moody’s traded as high as $323.21 and last traded at $322.23, with a volume of 3056 shares. The stock had previously closed at $322.00.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised shares of Moody’s from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $337.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Moody’s from $312.00 to $348.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Moody’s from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Moody’s from $296.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Moody’s currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.17.

In related news, CEO Robert Fauber sold 447 shares of Moody’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.90, for a total transaction of $135,843.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 56,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,064,288.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Stephen T. Tulenko sold 1,144 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.84, for a total value of $318,992.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,833,850.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 16,118 shares of company stock valued at $4,771,584 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Moody’s by 315.7% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 887 shares in the last quarter. Minot Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Moody’s in the 4th quarter valued at about $9,256,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s during the 4th quarter valued at about $350,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its stake in Moody’s by 51.1% during the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 30,014 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,711,000 after acquiring an additional 10,154 shares during the period. Finally, TRB Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Moody’s by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. TRB Advisors LP now owns 35,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,158,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. 89.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $296.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $283.00.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The business services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.06). Moody’s had a return on equity of 170.55% and a net margin of 34.31%. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This is an increase from Moody’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is currently 29.92%.

Moody's Corporation operates as an integrated risk assessment firm worldwide. It operates in two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings and provides assessment services on various debt obligations, programs and facilities, and entities that issue such obligations, such as various corporate, financial institution, and governmental obligations; and structured finance securities.

