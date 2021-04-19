Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) Price Target Raised to $115.00 at Morgan Stanley

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) had its price target hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $106.00 to $115.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on MNST. Truist raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Argus raised their target price on Monster Beverage from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on Monster Beverage from $89.00 to $99.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Monster Beverage presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.45.

Shares of Monster Beverage stock traded down $0.50 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $97.67. The stock had a trading volume of 19,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,128,339. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.11. Monster Beverage has a 1 year low of $58.73 and a 1 year high of $98.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 28.24% and a net margin of 26.99%. On average, equities analysts predict that Monster Beverage will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Monster Beverage by 82.2% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 277 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Monster Beverage by 330.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Company Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, develops, markets, sells, and distributes energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. The company offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated dairy based coffee and energy drinks, non-carbonated energy teas and shakes, non-carbonated energy drinks, and ready-to-drink packaged energy drinks primarily to bottlers and beverage distributors, as well as sells directly to retail grocery and specialty chains, wholesalers, club stores, mass merchandisers, convenience chains, drug stores, foodservice customers, value stores, e-commerce retailers, and the military; and concentrates and/or beverage bases to bottling and canning operations.

