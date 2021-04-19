Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Expected to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.44) Per Share

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) – Equities researchers at Oppenheimer dropped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Molecular Templates in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer analyst K. Degeeter now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.44) for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.89. Oppenheimer has a “Outperform” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Molecular Templates’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.39) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.40) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.41) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($1.64) EPS.

Get Molecular Templates alerts:

MTEM has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Molecular Templates in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Molecular Templates from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th.

Shares of NASDAQ MTEM opened at $8.12 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.14 million, a P/E ratio of -3.98 and a beta of 2.08. Molecular Templates has a one year low of $7.51 and a one year high of $18.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 3.21.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by ($0.11). Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 428.65% and a negative return on equity of 111.43%.

In other news, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech bought 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.23 per share, for a total transaction of $4,115,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 8,516,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,087,544.15. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Target N. V. Biotech purchased 1,185,770 shares of Molecular Templates stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $12.65 per share, for a total transaction of $14,999,990.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 7,726,101 shares in the company, valued at $97,735,177.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 2,560,774 shares of company stock valued at $28,119,086. Insiders own 38.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTEM. Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in shares of Molecular Templates by 56.7% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 38,493 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 13,925 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Molecular Templates by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 450,847 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,923,000 after purchasing an additional 20,695 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 261.1% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,981 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,392,000 after purchasing an additional 158,342 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molecular Templates in the 3rd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Molecular Templates by 37.7% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 27,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

Molecular Templates Company Profile

Molecular Templates, Inc engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancers and other serious diseases. It utilizes its proprietary biologic drug platform to design and generate engineered toxin bodies, or ETBs. The company was founded by Eric E.

Read More: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) – What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Molecular Templates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molecular Templates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.