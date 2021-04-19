Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) Price Target Raised to $235.00

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 14.74% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Mohawk Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $155.00 to $220.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $143.61.

Shares of MHK stock opened at $204.81 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $189.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $146.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.16 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $67.79 and a 1 year high of $206.20.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total transaction of $927,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 65,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,128,855.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,271,228. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390. Company insiders own 18.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MHK. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 25.8% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,334,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $892,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300,925 shares during the period. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $714,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $99,871,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Mohawk Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $81,438,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Mohawk Industries by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,674,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,979,000 after acquiring an additional 254,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

