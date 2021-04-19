Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $238.37 Million

Analysts expect that Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) will announce $238.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Moelis & Company’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $205.56 million to $259.55 million. Moelis & Company posted sales of $153.71 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Moelis & Company will report full-year sales of $1.04 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $890.31 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $946.97 million to $1.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Moelis & Company.

Get Moelis & Company alerts:

Moelis & Company (NYSE:MC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.65. The business had revenue of $422.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.09 million. Moelis & Company had a net margin of 9.91% and a return on equity of 23.47%. Moelis & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently issued reports on MC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $34.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Moelis & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Moelis & Company in a research report on Thursday. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $58.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Moelis & Company from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Moelis & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.88.

In related news, CEO Kenneth Moelis sold 180,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.44, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Christopher Callesano sold 1,346 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.05, for a total transaction of $67,367.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $132,182.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 562,091 shares of company stock valued at $31,353,214. 17.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in Moelis & Company during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Moelis & Company by 190.5% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,556 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 9,545 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $59,000. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moelis & Company in the fourth quarter valued at $107,000. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MC traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $54.91. 7,319 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 463,153. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $54.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $47.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.46 and a beta of 1.33. Moelis & Company has a 52 week low of $26.05 and a 52 week high of $59.63.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This is a positive change from Moelis & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Moelis & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.24%.

Moelis & Company Company Profile

Moelis & Company operates as an investment banking advisory firm in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It offers advisory services in the areas of mergers and acquisitions, recapitalizations and restructurings, capital markets transactions, and other corporate finance matters. The company offers its services to public multinational corporations, middle market private companies, financial sponsors, entrepreneurs, and governments.

Featured Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Moelis & Company (MC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Moelis & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moelis & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.