Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) Shares Acquired by DnB Asset Management AS

DnB Asset Management AS raised its stake in Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) by 26.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,061,969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 219,187 shares during the quarter. DnB Asset Management AS’s holdings in Modine Manufacturing were worth $15,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MOD. Investors Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing during the first quarter worth $197,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,663,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Modine Manufacturing by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 750,688 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $9,429,000 after buying an additional 9,521 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $168,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in Modine Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $153,000. 83.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MOD has been the subject of several research reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research note on Sunday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Modine Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th.

MOD stock opened at $15.54 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Modine Manufacturing has a one year low of $3.29 and a one year high of $16.33. The stock has a market cap of $799.08 million, a PE ratio of -141.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 2.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.12.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter. Modine Manufacturing had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, research analysts expect that Modine Manufacturing will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Vehicular Thermal Solutions, Commercial and Industrial Solutions, and Building HVAC Systems segments.

