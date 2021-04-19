Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Earns Sell Rating from SVB Leerink

SVB Leerink reissued their sell rating on shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) in a report published on Sunday, Price Targets.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $150.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Brookline Capital Management upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America restated a sell rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Chardan Capital upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $107.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $178.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Moderna presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $152.00.

MRNA stock opened at $170.81 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $138.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $123.57. Moderna has a 12 month low of $43.11 and a 12 month high of $189.26. The company has a market cap of $68.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by ($0.44). The business had revenue of $570.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.41 million. Moderna had a negative net margin of 242.73% and a negative return on equity of 28.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3948.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.37) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Moderna will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Tal Zvi Zaks sold 1,199 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.82, for a total value of $173,639.18. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $173,639.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.00, for a total transaction of $925,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 1,624,597 shares in the company, valued at $300,550,445. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 5,702,166 shares of company stock worth $830,534,677. 29.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 5,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 51.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops therapeutics and vaccines based on messenger RNA for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases. As of March 9, 2021, the company had 13 programs in clinical trials and a total of 24 development programs in six modalities comprising prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted and cell surface therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

