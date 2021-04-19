Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.2 days.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $33.23.
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile
Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.
