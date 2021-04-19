Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) Short Interest Update

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 294,100 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the March 15th total of 229,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 490.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mitsubishi Heavy Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $31.18. The company had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 617. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $10.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.10 and a beta of 2.14. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries has a 12-month low of $20.73 and a 12-month high of $33.23.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries (OTCMKTS:MHVYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($1.03). The business had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.14 billion. Mitsubishi Heavy Industries had a return on equity of 0.02% and a net margin of 0.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Mitsubishi Heavy Industries will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries Company Profile

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of ships, industrial machinery, and aircrafts. It operates through the following segments: Power, Industry & Social Infrastructure, Aviation, Defense, Space, and Others and Common. The Power segment handles thermal power generation system, nuclear equipment, wind power generation equipment, and aircraft engines.

