Mirrored United States Oil Fund Trading 6% Higher Over Last 7 Days (mUSO)

Mirrored United States Oil Fund (CURRENCY:mUSO) traded up 3.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Mirrored United States Oil Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $44.06 or 0.00078806 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored United States Oil Fund has traded up 6% against the US dollar. Mirrored United States Oil Fund has a market capitalization of $29.53 million and $733,544.00 worth of Mirrored United States Oil Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002377 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.18 or 0.00062913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $155.23 or 0.00277613 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004399 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.62 or 0.00026150 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $373.25 or 0.00667542 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,896.25 or 0.99966960 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $492.11 or 0.00880108 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Profile

Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s total supply is 670,207 coins. Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official website is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored United States Oil Fund is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored United States Oil Fund’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Mirrored United States Oil Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored United States Oil Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored United States Oil Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mirrored United States Oil Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

