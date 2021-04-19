Mirrored Netflix (mNFLX) Price Down 2.4% This Week

Mirrored Netflix (CURRENCY:mNFLX) traded up 2.4% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 19th. During the last week, Mirrored Netflix has traded 2.4% lower against the dollar. Mirrored Netflix has a market cap of $32.38 million and $199,424.00 worth of Mirrored Netflix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Netflix coin can now be bought for approximately $549.62 or 0.00992144 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Mirrored Netflix alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002425 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001805 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.29 or 0.00063706 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $155.52 or 0.00280740 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004375 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.37 or 0.00025944 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $374.72 or 0.00676427 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55,262.30 or 0.99756830 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.63 or 0.00873034 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Mirrored Netflix Coin Profile

Mirrored Netflix’s total supply is 58,906 coins. Mirrored Netflix’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official message board for Mirrored Netflix is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . The official website for Mirrored Netflix is mirror.finance

Mirrored Netflix Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Netflix directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mirrored Netflix should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Mirrored Netflix using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Mirrored Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Mirrored Netflix and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.