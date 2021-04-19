Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (mQQQ) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $191,484.00

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust (CURRENCY:mQQQ) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has a market capitalization of $32.03 million and approximately $191,484.00 worth of Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust coin can now be purchased for $337.84 or 0.00598500 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust has traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00002433 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001771 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.11 or 0.00063972 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.30 or 0.00280436 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00004439 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.61 or 0.00027648 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $391.27 or 0.00693143 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56,353.54 or 0.99832622 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $496.41 or 0.00879413 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s total supply is 94,800 coins. Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official message board is medium.com/mirror-protocol . Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol . The official website for Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust is mirror.finance

Mirrored Invesco QQQ Trust Coin Trading

