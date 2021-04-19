Mirrored Alibaba Trading Down 3.4% This Week (mBABA)

Mirrored Alibaba (CURRENCY:mBABA) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 19th. Over the last week, Mirrored Alibaba has traded 3.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Mirrored Alibaba coin can currently be purchased for approximately $239.42 or 0.00429402 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Mirrored Alibaba has a total market capitalization of $29.96 million and approximately $117,909.00 worth of Mirrored Alibaba was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002420 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001794 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.68 or 0.00063988 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $156.45 or 0.00280602 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00004347 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.51 or 0.00026023 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $381.85 or 0.00684858 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55,623.39 or 0.99762795 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $483.94 or 0.00867967 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mirrored Alibaba

Mirrored Alibaba’s total supply is 125,149 coins. The official website for Mirrored Alibaba is mirror.finance . The official message board for Mirrored Alibaba is medium.com/@mirror-protocol . Mirrored Alibaba’s official Twitter account is @mirror_protocol

Buying and Selling Mirrored Alibaba

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mirrored Alibaba directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Mirrored Alibaba should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Mirrored Alibaba using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

