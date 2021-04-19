Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Trims Stake in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 495,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,324 shares during the period. Eastman Chemical accounts for about 2.3% of Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $54,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical in the third quarter valued at about $496,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 12,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $939,000 after purchasing an additional 691 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eastman Chemical during the 3rd quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its position in Eastman Chemical by 24.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 198,395 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $15,498,000 after purchasing an additional 39,425 shares in the last quarter. 84.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EMN traded down $1.59 during trading on Monday, reaching $113.35. 21,315 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 926,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.47 billion, a PE ratio of 33.22, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.53. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $112.54 and its 200 day moving average is $101.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Eastman Chemical has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $119.01.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The basic materials company reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.19. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 5.56% and a return on equity of 13.12%. The company had revenue of $2.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.42 EPS. Eastman Chemical’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eastman Chemical will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.69 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 12th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.71%.

A number of analysts have issued reports on EMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Eastman Chemical from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Eastman Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.47.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Brad A. Lich sold 26,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.94, for a total value of $2,732,847.48. Also, VP Lucian Boldea sold 35,495 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.67, for a total transaction of $3,963,726.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 177,103 shares of company stock valued at $19,656,550. 1.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Eastman Chemical Company operates as a specialty materials company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers hydrocarbon and rosin resins; organic acid-based solutions; amine derivative-based building blocks; metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators; specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; heat transfer and aviation fluids; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; and performance resins.

