Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 80,455 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY reduced its position in The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 25.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 240,522 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 80,455 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in The AES were worth $6,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in The AES by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 44,721,232 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,050,949,000 after purchasing an additional 12,701,749 shares in the last quarter. AGF Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of The AES by 8,767.4% during the fourth quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 1,221,045 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,695,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207,275 shares during the last quarter. National Pension Service grew its stake in shares of The AES by 919.4% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,287,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $30,267,000 after purchasing an additional 1,161,618 shares during the last quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The AES in the 4th quarter valued at about $17,216,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The AES in the third quarter valued at about $8,668,000. Institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

AES has been the subject of several analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of The AES from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The AES from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on The AES from $30.00 to $31.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.13.

AES stock traded down $0.46 during trading on Monday, reaching $28.17. 118,201 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,811,572. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $27.00 and its 200 day moving average is $23.88. The firm has a market cap of $18.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.79. The AES Co. has a twelve month low of $11.00 and a twelve month high of $29.07.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. The AES had a positive return on equity of 24.03% and a negative net margin of 3.67%. The AES’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The AES Co. will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be issued a $0.1505 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.12%.

About The AES

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

