Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Sells 24,193 Shares of Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY cut its stake in Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS) by 15.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 128,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 24,193 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in Fortis were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Fortis during the fourth quarter valued at about $191,047,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Fortis by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,085,675 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $475,317,000 after buying an additional 2,630,929 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortis by 578.7% during the fourth quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 1,018,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $41,592,000 after buying an additional 868,316 shares during the last quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Fortis by 179.5% in the 4th quarter. Intact Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,040,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after acquiring an additional 668,400 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Capital LP lifted its position in Fortis by 28.2% during the 4th quarter. Guardian Capital LP now owns 2,488,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $101,591,000 after acquiring an additional 546,823 shares during the period. 47.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortis alerts:

Shares of FTS stock traded down $0.03 on Monday, reaching $43.94. 9,532 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 411,710. Fortis Inc. has a 1 year low of $35.53 and a 1 year high of $44.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $42.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.19. The company has a market cap of $20.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.22.

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.17. Fortis had a return on equity of 6.00% and a net margin of 13.88%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fortis Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a dividend of $0.3962 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. This is a boost from Fortis’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. Fortis’s payout ratio is presently 80.21%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Fortis from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial cut their price objective on shares of Fortis and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Fortis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on Fortis from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Fortis presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

Fortis Profile

Fortis Inc operates as an electric and gas utility company in Canada, the United States, and the Caribbean countries. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 433,000 retail customers in southeastern Arizona; and 98,000 retail customers in Arizona's Mohave and Santa Cruz counties with an aggregate capacity of 3,233 megawatts (MW), including 59 MW of solar capacity.

Recommended Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortis Inc. (NYSE:FTS).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.