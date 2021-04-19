Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Purchases 18,732 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY raised its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 3.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 543,184 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 18,732 shares during the period. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY’s holdings in General Mills were worth $33,308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. AMI Asset Management Corp lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 7.4% during the first quarter. AMI Asset Management Corp now owns 7,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.3% during the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 17,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills during the first quarter worth $227,000. R.H. Dinel Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new position in General Mills during the first quarter worth $65,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its stake in General Mills by 2.1% during the first quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 14,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.17% of the company’s stock.

In other General Mills news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 11,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.41, for a total value of $699,951.18. Following the sale, the director now owns 65,199 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,870.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,641,880.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 62,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,821,346. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

GIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.27.

GIS stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.23. 160,954 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,923,279. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.76. General Mills, Inc. has a one year low of $53.96 and a one year high of $66.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a PE ratio of 15.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The company had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. General Mills’s payout ratio is 56.51%.

General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

