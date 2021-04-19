Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY Lowers Stake in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 536,598 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 21,449 shares during the quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY owned 0.24% of Magellan Midstream Partners worth $23,267,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 4,398,121 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,656,000 after buying an additional 416,010 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,762,375 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $117,235,000 after buying an additional 360,480 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,496,623 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $105,956,000 after buying an additional 190,245 shares in the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 16.9% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,798,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $76,341,000 after buying an additional 260,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 14.3% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 748,232 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $31,711,000 after buying an additional 93,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on MMP shares. Truist cut shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $46.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating on the stock. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.33.

Shares of MMP traded up $0.58 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $46.03. 24,256 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,602,816. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $44.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.96. The company has a market capitalization of $10.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.61 and a 12 month high of $49.91.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $586.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $643.24 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 35.61% and a return on equity of 37.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.37 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were paid a dividend of $1.0275 per share. This represents a $4.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.93%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

