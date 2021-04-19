Millburn Ridgefield Corp Sells 1,284 Shares of iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp cut its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF (NYSEARCA:THD) by 2.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the period. Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF were worth $4,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THD. Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,186,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,148,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,562,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 85,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,609,000 after purchasing an additional 37,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI Thailand ETF by 224.3% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 45,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after purchasing an additional 31,134 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:THD traded up $0.57 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $80.82. 2,058 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 131,251. iShares MSCI Thailand ETF has a 52 week low of $60.52 and a 52 week high of $83.55. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $81.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.88.

