Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $7.73 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 311,938 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 21,845 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Australia ETF makes up 0.6% of Millburn Ridgefield Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned about 0.57% of iShares MSCI Australia ETF worth $7,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 594.5% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 58.6% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,949 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Australia ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $76,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA:EWA traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $26.16. 61,077 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,683. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.27. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a 12 month low of $15.39 and a 12 month high of $26.26.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

