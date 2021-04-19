Millburn Ridgefield Corp Has $680,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO)

Millburn Ridgefield Corp lessened its position in iShares MSCI Austria ETF (NYSEARCA:EWO) by 12.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 30,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,259 shares during the quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp owned approximately 1.15% of iShares MSCI Austria ETF worth $680,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Austria ETF by 288.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $972,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Austria ETF stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $23.12. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,839. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.43. iShares MSCI Austria ETF has a 52 week low of $12.91 and a 52 week high of $23.05.

iShares MSCI Austria Capped ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI Austria IMI 25/50 Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index consists of stocks traded on the Vienna Stock Exchange.

