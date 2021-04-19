Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) Hits New 1-Year High After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on the stock from $270.00 to $280.00. BMO Capital Markets currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Microsoft traded as high as $261.48 and last traded at $259.86, with a volume of 192642 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $260.74.

MSFT has been the subject of several other research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $255.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Barclays upped their target price on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Cowen upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $245.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $269.41.

Get Microsoft alerts:

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares in the company, valued at $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley bought 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resolute Partners Group bought a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Microsoft in the 4th quarter worth $69,000. 69.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $238.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $225.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.96 trillion, a PE ratio of 42.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The company had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

Microsoft Company Profile (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

See Also: How the Dogs of the Dow Strategy Works

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.