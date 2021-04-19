Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) is Stack Financial Management Inc’s Largest Position

Stack Financial Management Inc lifted its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 410,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up about 8.2% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group purchased a new position in Microsoft in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the 4th quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,358 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.60, for a total transaction of $4,398,576.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 593,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,302,034. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,156.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Fundamental Research lifted their price target on Microsoft from $223.67 to $236.60 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays lifted their price target on Microsoft from $250.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $275.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $252.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Microsoft from $260.00 to $300.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $269.41.

MSFT stock opened at $260.74 on Monday. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $166.11 and a 1 year high of $261.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $238.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $225.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The software giant reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.39. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.74% and a net margin of 32.28%. The firm had revenue of $43.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.51 EPS. Microsoft’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

