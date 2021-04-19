Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Position Trimmed by Xcel Wealth Management LLC

Xcel Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) by 55.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 3,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 4,280 shares during the period. Xcel Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,674,125,000 after acquiring an additional 4,057,189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,400,173 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,007,426,000 after buying an additional 412,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $906,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Micron Technology by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,519,237 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $565,297,000 after buying an additional 854,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after acquiring an additional 3,443,179 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology stock opened at $90.66 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.19 and a 52-week high of $96.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $73.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at $14,466,969.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $671,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 67,507 shares of company stock worth $6,055,125 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Longbow Research lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Micron Technology from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Summit Insights upgraded Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $107.74.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

