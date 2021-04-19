Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner Sells 8,050 Shares

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) CFO David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.15, for a total value of $725,707.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 128,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,604,468.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Zinsner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $704,536.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, David Zinsner sold 8,050 shares of Micron Technology stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $707,595.00.

Shares of MU opened at $90.66 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $90.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.19 and a twelve month high of $96.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.59%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MU. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter valued at about $906,961,000. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 33,316,023 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,674,125,000 after purchasing an additional 4,057,189 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Micron Technology by 86.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,413,327 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $557,335,000 after purchasing an additional 3,443,179 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Micron Technology by 652.4% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,355,036 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $252,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909,100 shares during the period. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 368.7% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 2,043,423 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $180,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,458 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Summit Insights raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Longbow Research upped their price target on Micron Technology from $83.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, twenty-eight have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $107.74.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

