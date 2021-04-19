Michael Clark Sells 40,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Michael Clark sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,089.

Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.

Alexco Resource Company Profile

Alexco Resource Corp. engages in the mineral exploration, and mine development and operational activities primarily in Yukon Territory, Canada. The company explores for silver, lead, and zinc deposits. It owns interests in the Keno Hill Silver District project that comprises the Flame & Moth, Bermingham, Lucky Queen, Bellekeno, and Onek deposits, as well as 725 surveyed quartz mining leases, 866 unsurveyed quartz mining claims, 8 placer claims, and 2 crown grants covering an area of 233 square kilometers located in Yukon Territory.

