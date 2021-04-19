Michael Clark Sells 40,000 Shares of Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) Stock

Alexco Resource Corp. (TSE:AXR) (NYSE:AXU) Senior Officer Michael Clark sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.48, for a total transaction of C$139,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 151,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$526,089.
Alexco Resource stock opened at C$2.33 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$2.34. Alexco Resource Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.92 and a 1-year high of C$2.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of C$272.58 million and a PE ratio of -70.61.
Alexco Resource Company Profile
