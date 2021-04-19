Mettalex Market Capitalization Hits $11.53 Million (MTLX)

Mettalex (CURRENCY:MTLX) traded 3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 19th. One Mettalex coin can now be purchased for approximately $10.27 or 0.00018268 BTC on major exchanges. Mettalex has a total market cap of $11.53 million and $3.09 million worth of Mettalex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Mettalex has traded down 3.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002373 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001779 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.31 or 0.00062826 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $156.81 or 0.00279010 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.46 or 0.00004384 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.78 or 0.00026305 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $377.32 or 0.00671344 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56,246.97 or 1.00076897 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $489.68 or 0.00871264 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Mettalex

Mettalex’s total supply is 40,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,123,003 coins. The official website for Mettalex is mettalex.com . Mettalex’s official Twitter account is @Mettalex and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Mettalex is medium.com/fetch-ai/mettalex-economics-overview-f80c5c5a93a8

Buying and Selling Mettalex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Mettalex directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Mettalex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Mettalex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

