Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Metro AG (ETR:B4B3) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €8.55 ($10.05).

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Baader Bank set a €8.00 ($9.41) price objective on Metro and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Warburg Research set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €8.50 ($10.00) price objective on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Barclays set a €7.70 ($9.06) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €9.00 ($10.59) target price on shares of Metro and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th.

ETR:B4B3 remained flat at $€10.50 ($12.35) during midday trading on Wednesday. The company had a trading volume of 169 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 266.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.24 million and a P/E ratio of 6.38. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is €10.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is €10.22. Metro has a 52 week low of €7.92 ($9.32) and a 52 week high of €13.00 ($15.29).

Metro AG engages in the food wholesale business. It operates 678 wholesale stores under the METRO and MAKRO brands primarily serving the needs of hotels, restaurants, catering companies, and independent retailers, as well as service providers and authorities in Europe and Asia. The company also develops digital solutions and offers food delivery services.

