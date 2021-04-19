MetaMorph Reaches Market Capitalization of $849,004.28 (METM)

MetaMorph (CURRENCY:METM) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 19th. MetaMorph has a market capitalization of $849,004.28 and approximately $1,834.00 worth of MetaMorph was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetaMorph has traded down 10.4% against the dollar. One MetaMorph coin can now be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $39.44 or 0.00069237 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.38 or 0.00019978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000355 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $51.20 or 0.00089882 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $379.37 or 0.00665953 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 15.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.18 or 0.00042447 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001755 BTC.

About MetaMorph

MetaMorph (METM) is a coin. MetaMorph’s total supply is 362,949,997 coins and its circulating supply is 341,349,997 coins. MetaMorph’s official website is metamorph.pro . The official message board for MetaMorph is medium.com/@metamorphpro . MetaMorph’s official Twitter account is @MetaMorphPro and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for MetaMorph is /r/MetaMorphPro and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “MetaMorph is a project that aims to facilitate the swap of different cryptocurrencies through a user-friendly exchange platform. The MetaMorph exchange platform offers the chance to store and swap coins securely through the user wallet without the need to share private keys. Other features of the platform are the portfolio charts, reports and private keys backup. The METM token is an Ethereum-based utility ERC20 token used to grant discounts on fees when transactions are performed within the MetaMorph platform. “

MetaMorph Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetaMorph directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MetaMorph should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MetaMorph using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

