Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Mesa Air Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MESA) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Mesa Air Group’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.15. Mesa Air Group reported earnings per share of $0.05 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 440%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Mesa Air Group will report full year earnings of $0.83 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.98. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.22 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.00 to $1.36. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Mesa Air Group.

Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.31. Mesa Air Group had a return on equity of 6.16% and a net margin of 5.04%. The business had revenue of $150.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.40 million.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MESA shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Mesa Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Bank of America raised Mesa Air Group from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Mesa Air Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.80.

NASDAQ MESA opened at $12.10 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $13.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Mesa Air Group has a 52 week low of $2.77 and a 52 week high of $17.40. The company has a market capitalization of $430.37 million, a P/E ratio of 15.51 and a beta of 3.12.

In related news, Director Dana J. Lockhart sold 12,500 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.34, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 60,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $626,934.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brian S. Gillman sold 10,000 shares of Mesa Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.51, for a total value of $105,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 75,685 shares in the company, valued at approximately $795,449.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 389,466 shares of company stock worth $5,153,786 in the last three months. 4.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MESA. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in Mesa Air Group by 44.3% during the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,640,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,973,000 after buying an additional 503,679 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $461,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 31.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 424,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,540,000 after purchasing an additional 102,200 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 125.7% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 168,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after purchasing an additional 93,997 shares during the period. Finally, Acuitas Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 527,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,527,000 after purchasing an additional 73,953 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.61% of the company’s stock.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. As of September 30, 2020, it operated a fleet of 146 aircraft with approximately 373 daily departures to 102 cities in the United States and Mexico.

