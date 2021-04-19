Mercantile Bank (MBWM) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, April 20th. Analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post earnings of $0.65 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Mercantile Bank (NASDAQ:MBWM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $46.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.50 million. Mercantile Bank had a return on equity of 9.67% and a net margin of 23.02%. On average, analysts expect Mercantile Bank to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

MBWM opened at $32.39 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $525.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.25. Mercantile Bank has a fifty-two week low of $17.09 and a fifty-two week high of $34.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Mercantile Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.58%. Mercantile Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.14%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Mercantile Bank from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 2nd.

Mercantile Bank Company Profile

Mercantile Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Mercantile Bank of Michigan that provides commercial and retail banking services for small- to medium-sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; time deposits; and certificates of deposit.

