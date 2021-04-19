Memetic / PepeCoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $18,958.00 (MEME)

Memetic / PepeCoin (CURRENCY:MEME) traded 10.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on April 19th. Memetic / PepeCoin has a market capitalization of $1.51 million and approximately $18,958.00 worth of Memetic / PepeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Memetic / PepeCoin has traded 6.5% higher against the US dollar. One Memetic / PepeCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0507 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $282.06 or 0.00511707 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.50 or 0.00006347 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00022043 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,040.24 or 0.03701393 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0672 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000038 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0687 or 0.00000125 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000036 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000428 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Profile

Memetic / PepeCoin (CRYPTO:MEME) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 5th, 2015. Memetic / PepeCoin’s total supply is 30,241,075 coins and its circulating supply is 29,873,823 coins. Memetic / PepeCoin’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins . The official website for Memetic / PepeCoin is memetic.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Memetic / PepeCoin Coin Trading

