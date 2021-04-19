MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.
MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.56.
MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.61. 659,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.
In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.
About MEG Energy
MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.
