MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) Price Target Cut to C$10.00 by Analysts at Raymond James

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) had its price objective decreased by stock analysts at Raymond James from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report issued on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price indicates a potential upside of 51.29% from the company’s previous close.

MEG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Eight Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of MEG Energy from C$8.00 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. CSFB boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$4.25 to C$5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. ATB Capital boosted their price target on shares of MEG Energy from C$7.25 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$9.00 price target on shares of MEG Energy in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.56.

MEG Energy stock traded down C$0.04 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$6.61. 659,406 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,286,772. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$6.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$4.73. The firm has a market cap of C$2.00 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59. MEG Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$2.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$8.10.

MEG Energy (TSE:MEG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.09) by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$786.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$742.87 million. Analysts anticipate that MEG Energy will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

In other MEG Energy news, Director Robert Bruce Hodgins sold 17,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$118,391.01. Following the sale, the director now owns 15,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$102,837. Also, Senior Officer Chi-Tak Yee sold 281,013 shares of MEG Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$6.64, for a total value of C$1,865,504.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 156,027 shares in the company, valued at C$1,035,785.24.

MEG Energy Corp., an energy company, focuses on sustainable in situ thermal oil production in the southern Athabasca region of Alberta, Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in approximately 450 square miles of mineral leases. It is developing oil recovery projects that utilize steam-assisted gravity drainage extraction methods to improve the recovery of oil, as well as lower carbon emissions.

