Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Shares Bought by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 1.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 560,131 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,779 shares during the period. Medtronic makes up 3.0% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $66,168,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDT. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,733,123,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Medtronic by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,540,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,406,046,000 after purchasing an additional 2,880,467 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Medtronic by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 9,536,420 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,117,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909,418 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Medtronic by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,625,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,298,927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527,582 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Medtronic by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,560,485 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,354,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221,333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.17% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic stock traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.74. The stock had a trading volume of 57,972 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,645,489. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $114.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $169.51 billion, a PE ratio of 48.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70. Medtronic plc has a fifty-two week low of $87.68 and a fifty-two week high of $126.83.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. Medtronic had a return on equity of 9.71% and a net margin of 12.69%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.54%.

MDT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Medtronic in a research note on Thursday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $153.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.86.

Medtronic Profile

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

