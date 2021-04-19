Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Holdings Increased by Mcdonald Partners LLC

Mcdonald Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) by 19.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 11,017 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,798 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $1,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MDT. Diversified LLC acquired a new position in shares of Medtronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, JCIC Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Medtronic by 335.2% in the fourth quarter. JCIC Asset Management Inc. now owns 235 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Medtronic stock opened at $125.91 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.12. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Medtronic plc has a 1-year low of $87.68 and a 1-year high of $126.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.70.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.14. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $7.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.44 earnings per share. Medtronic’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Medtronic plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 25th. Medtronic’s payout ratio is 50.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MDT. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $122.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Medtronic from $120.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.86.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

