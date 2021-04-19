Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) Receives $131.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $131.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MEDP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Medpace from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Truist raised their price target on Medpace from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th.

Get Medpace alerts:

In related news, CEO August J. Troendle sold 3,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.48, for a total value of $671,385.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 706,643 shares in the company, valued at $127,534,928.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jesse J. Geiger sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $640,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 10,382 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,661,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 70,718 shares of company stock valued at $12,619,834 in the last three months. 26.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Medpace during the 1st quarter valued at about $99,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Medpace by 6,709.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 37,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after purchasing an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Medpace by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Medpace during the 3rd quarter valued at $762,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Medpace by 40.3% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 55,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,188,000 after acquiring an additional 15,896 shares in the last quarter. 74.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MEDP opened at $179.90 on Friday. Medpace has a 12-month low of $73.62 and a 12-month high of $190.65. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.99 and a 200-day moving average of $141.49. The stock has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a PE ratio of 55.02 and a beta of 1.35.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.11. Medpace had a return on equity of 17.67% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $259.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.41 million. On average, analysts forecast that Medpace will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Medpace Company Profile

Medpace Holdings, Inc provides clinical research-based drug and medical device development services in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company offers a suite of services supporting the clinical development process from Phase I to Phase IV in various therapeutic areas. It also provides clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and medical device industries; and development plan design, coordinated central laboratory, project management, regulatory affairs, clinical monitoring, data management and analysis, pharmacovigilance new drug application submissions, and post-marketing clinical support services.

Featured Article: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Medpace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medpace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.