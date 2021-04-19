Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson Sells 2,255 Shares

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) EVP Mikael J. Ottosson sold 2,255 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $65,733.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 161,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,705,859.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

MDLA stock opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $30.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.11. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78.

Get Medallia alerts:

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The company had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative net margin of 28.69% and a negative return on equity of 24.84%. The business’s revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Medallia in a research note on Monday, March 29th. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Citigroup raised shares of Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Medallia in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Medallia has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $114,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in shares of Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. 91.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Medallia

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

Further Reading: Compound Interest and Why It Matters When Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Medallia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medallia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.