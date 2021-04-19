Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Sells $361,022.75 in Stock

Medallia, Inc. (NYSE:MDLA) CFO Roxanne Oulman sold 12,385 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total value of $361,022.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 527,215 shares in the company, valued at $15,368,317.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Roxanne Oulman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 15th, Roxanne Oulman sold 12,609 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.68, for a total value of $374,235.12.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Roxanne Oulman sold 30,000 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.49, for a total value of $1,364,700.00.

On Friday, February 5th, Roxanne Oulman sold 8,091 shares of Medallia stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.63, for a total value of $361,101.33.

NYSE:MDLA opened at $29.78 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.78. Medallia, Inc. has a one year low of $19.70 and a one year high of $48.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

Medallia (NYSE:MDLA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01). The business had revenue of $128.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.59 million. Medallia had a negative return on equity of 24.84% and a negative net margin of 28.69%. Medallia’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Medallia, Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Medallia by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 8,150,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,776,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072,839 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Medallia by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,809,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,127,000 after acquiring an additional 887,018 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,592,000. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in Medallia in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $20,080,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Medallia by 3,573.5% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 505,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 491,782 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on MDLA shares. BTIG Research raised their price objective on Medallia from $37.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised Medallia from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America started coverage on Medallia in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 price objective on shares of Medallia in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup raised Medallia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Medallia presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

Medallia Company Profile

Medallia, Inc provides an enterprise Software-as-a-Service platform in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. The company's platform utilizes deep learning-based artificial intelligence technology to analyze structured and unstructured data from signal fields in human, digital, and Internet of Things interactions.

