McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) Price Target Raised to $255.00

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) had its price target increased by Wedbush from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report report published on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports. Wedbush currently has an outperform rating on the fast-food giant’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for McDonald’s’ Q1 2022 earnings at $2.25 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.46 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $9.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.47 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $10.29 EPS.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on MCD. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McDonald’s from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Northcoast Research initiated coverage on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set a buy rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of McDonald’s in a research report on Sunday, February 21st. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of McDonald’s from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $237.30.

Shares of MCD stock opened at $233.08 on Friday. McDonald’s has a fifty-two week low of $167.85 and a fifty-two week high of $234.26. The company has a market cap of $173.90 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.58. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $220.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $216.63.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.77 by ($0.07). McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.60% and a negative return on equity of 53.62%. The company had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that McDonald’s will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a dividend of $1.29 per share. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.21%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is currently 65.82%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Clark Financial Advisors bought a new stake in McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the third quarter valued at $27,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in McDonald’s during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 66.25% of the company’s stock.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products and beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated 39,198 restaurants. McDonald's Corporation was founded in 1940 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

