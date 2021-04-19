Mcdonald Partners LLC Makes New Investment in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Mcdonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ford Motor (NYSE:F) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,509 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $717,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter worth $108,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,586,764 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $23,857,000 after acquiring an additional 21,082 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 73,250 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 10,159 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its position in Ford Motor by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 78,046 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 8,794 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.81% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ford Motor in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $14.00 target price on Ford Motor and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Barclays upgraded Ford Motor from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.07.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Hau N. Thai-Tang sold 90,000 shares of Ford Motor stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.87, for a total value of $1,158,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 727,651 shares in the company, valued at $9,364,868.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE F opened at $12.23 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.20. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $13.62. The company has a market capitalization of $48.66 billion, a P/E ratio of -305.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.27.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.41. The business had revenue of $33.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.89 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 2.48%. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

