Mcdonald Partners LLC Increases Holdings in Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN)

Mcdonald Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 57,194 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $899,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 149,894 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 10,281 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $130,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 8,752 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046 shares during the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 79,679 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Bancshares by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,546 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HBAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.25 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.87.

In related news, EVP Sandra E. Pierce sold 172,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.71, for a total transaction of $2,716,400.39. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 425,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,684,589.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Paul G. Heller sold 75,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total transaction of $1,027,272.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 503,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,838,629.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBAN opened at $16.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.31. Huntington Bancshares Incorporated has a 52-week low of $6.99 and a 52-week high of $16.91. The company has a market cap of $16.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. The business had revenue of $1.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. Huntington Bancshares’s payout ratio is 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

